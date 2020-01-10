|
Ruth Zsigray, age 96, of Perry, OH passed away on Monday, December 31, 2019. She was born December 23, 1923 to Frederick and Bertha (Davis) Lyons. Ruth was a wonderful lady. She attended Perry Christian Church and enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. She also enjoyed walking and crossword puzzles. She even ran track in her younger years. Ruth leaves behind children, Diane (David) Layman, Darlene K. King and Leslie H. Zsigray; grandchildren, Kimberly (Rob) Vujakliva, Stacy (Kevin) Shroyer, Andrew (Heather) King, Michael (Nichole) King. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie; son, Jack Zsigray; granddaughter, Melissa Ann King; sister, Charlotte Lyons; and her parents. A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m., January 14, 2020 at St. Cyprians Catholic Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Rd., Perry, OH 44081. The Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison is assisting the family.Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 12, 2020