News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruzica Loncaric
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruzica Loncaric

Add a Memory
Ruzica Loncaric Obituary
Ruzica Loncaric, 86, of Kirtland, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019. She was born on August 17, 1933 in Croatia. She is survived by her dear son, Tony (Lisa); her grandchildren, Adrianna, Christopher, Melanie, and Michael; her great-grandchildren, Luka and Evie; and dear relatives and friends of the Luketic, Bertovic, Ivanac, Sosic, Day, Tolley, Szabo, Snyder, Mijic, and Butara families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anton. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate the life of Ruzica at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91), Wednesday, August 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass, Thursday, August 29, 10 a.m. at St. Paul Croatian Church, 1369 E. 40th St., Cleveland (please meet at church). Interment Calvary Cemetery in Cleveland. Arrangements by Golub Funeral Home, 216-391-0357, golubfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruzica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
Download Now