Ruzica Loncaric, 86, of Kirtland, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019. She was born on August 17, 1933 in Croatia. She is survived by her dear son, Tony (Lisa); her grandchildren, Adrianna, Christopher, Melanie, and Michael; her great-grandchildren, Luka and Evie; and dear relatives and friends of the Luketic, Bertovic, Ivanac, Sosic, Day, Tolley, Szabo, Snyder, Mijic, and Butara families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anton. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate the life of Ruzica at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91), Wednesday, August 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass, Thursday, August 29, 10 a.m. at St. Paul Croatian Church, 1369 E. 40th St., Cleveland (please meet at church). Interment Calvary Cemetery in Cleveland. Arrangements by Golub Funeral Home, 216-391-0357, golubfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 27, 2019