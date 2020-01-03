News-Herald Obituaries
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
1957 - 2020
Ryan Ferrari Obituary
Ryan Ferrari (Oowah), age 62, of Eastlake, passed away December 31, 2019. He was born in Jeannette PA, on October 2, 1957 to the late Gerald to Clara Ferrari. Ryan spent his life on Vine Street. He loved walking up and down the street and hanging out on the city benches taking in the sites and people watching. He was a kind man who will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by Rick (Toni) Ferrari, Becky (Joe) Ferrari-Schindel, Robin (Yvonne) Ferrari, James Capretta, Renn Ferrari, Randy (Debbie) Ferrari, Rowan (Pat) Ferrari; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by Patricia Ferrari, Rick Ferrari, and Danny Ferrari. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 5, 2020
