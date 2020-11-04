Ryan P. Rosplock, age 42, passed away at his home in Houston Texas on August 19, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Robert Rosplock and Marianne (Butorek) Rosplock of Concord Township, Ohio; brothers: Adam Rosplock of Wickliffe, Ohio and Brent (Kerri) Rosplock; and nephew, Bennett Rosplock of Marlborough, Massachusetts. He is also survived by numerous loving uncles, aunts, cousins, and their children. He left many friends, both in Houston and in Ohio. He enjoyed the time he spent with his friends in Houston, and always looked forward to spending time with his childhood friends on his visits home.Ryan was born on November 10, 1977. He was a graduate of Lake Catholic High School, and lived in Concord Township until he graduated from Bowling Green State University in 2001. Upon graduation from college, he accepted a job with Compaq Computer in Houston, which was later acquired by Hewlett-Packard, and while there obtained certification in supply chain management from APICS. Ryan worked in logistics at Hewlett-Packard, and was later purchasing manager for Downhole Technologies. He was an avid seller of music and sports memorabilia on eBay, and enjoyed attending concerts and professional sporting events.We thank our family, friends and neighbors for all the kind messages of condolence. A memorial service and celebration of Ryan’s life will be scheduled in Ohio at a future date when family and friends can gather safely.Ryan had a deep concern for the homeless in the Houston area, especially those displaced by hurricanes. If you wish to make a donation in his memory, please consider a charity that assists the homeless, like Catholic Charities Disaster Recovery, 2900.Louisiana St., Houston TX 77006.



