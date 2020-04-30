Funeral Mass for Sabina B. (nee Kujawski) Kelley, 93, of Willoughby, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. (Social distancing in church will be observed.) Sabina passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born July 11, 1926, in Lorain. Sabina was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby and had retired from the Willoughby Municipal Court in 1995. She was the loving mother of Kathy Kelley Ransom, and John W. (Angie Wall) Kelley; and cherished grandmother of Conor Ransom and Eugene Brett Ransom. Sabina was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eugene R. Kelley; sons, Eugene Kelley and Kevin P. Kelley; daughter, Deborah Kelley Bustardo; son-in-law, Herbert Ransom; parents, Anthony and Anna (nee Bylicki) Kujawski; and siblings, Charles Kujawski, Edward Kujawski, Phyllis Wochna, Janet Ready and Joseph Kujawski. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.