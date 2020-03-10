|
Sadie Joyce Beardsley Stanley, age 96, a lifelong resident of Montville Twp., died on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born in Chardon, OH, on Feb 18, 1924, to Merton and Marie (Nee: Bradley) Beardsley and was a graduate of Chardon High School and The Ohio State University with a BS in Home Economics. She continued her training to become certified as an elementary school teacher, teaching for Ledgemont Schools and others in Geauga County. Sadie married Albert M. Stanley in Montville, on April 20, 1947. She was a member of the 1st Congregational Church of Claridon. A member of Church Women United, Ladies Fellowship, Lantern Fellowship, Scrappers at Burton Congregational Church, and the Montville Ladies Aid. She was also a member of the Montville Grange #666, Advisor for Montville Better Bakers 4-H Club, and Past President and volunteer with the Geauga County Historical Society. Sadie was on the Great Geauga County Fair Board Auxiliary for 24 years, a member of the Geauga County Retired Teachers Assoc, and was the Grand Marshall of the Montville Township Bicentennial Parade. Survivors include her five children, Donald (Joan) of Atmore, AL, Kenneth (Linda) of Montville Twp., OH, Keith (Dorothy) of Warrenville, IL, Karen of Geneva, OH, and Karyl (Robert) Jarvis of Bath Twp., OH; 24 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; and her two brothers, Berton and Lincoln. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 13, 11 a.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South St., Chardon, OH. Visitation is Thursday, March 12, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family suggests contributions to the 1st Congregational Church of Claridon, UCC, 13942 Mayfield Rd., Huntsburg, OH 44046. Information and condolences online at www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 11, 2020