Sally Ann Wilkins Wood, age 83, of Mentor, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 21st, 2019, in the care of Hospice.Sally was the daughter of Harold Wilkins and Mary Louise Minter, born June 9th, 1935, in Springfield, Ohio. She graduated from North Canton High School, and later married (and divorced) John D. (Jack) Wood. They raised two children together.She leaves as her legacy a son, John R. Wood, his wife Terri Cornell Wood; and grandson, Steven Wood; as well as her daughter, Betsy A. Cozzarin; and granddaughter, Susan (Cozzarin) McCarthy (Connor McCarthy).She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Stephen Wilkins; and sister, Susan Swager.Her family remembers her as a kind, gentle, and thoughtful woman, who nurtured her family through thick and thin. Sally was both a lady and a rebel, a mother and a provider, a confidant and a friend, with a wonderful sense of humor. She loved reading, British comedies, and lived a life full of love and laughter.Sally was an executive secretary for the Hoover Company in North Canton early in her career, a pre-employment voice stress analyst, owned several businesses, but had a greater passion in her later life for her career as an antiques dealer.As were Sally’s wishes, the family will not be hosting a funeral, but will celebrate her life privately.The family requests that donations be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve at their website.The family would like to thank Hospice for their compassion for Sally during her journey.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 7, 2019