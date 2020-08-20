Sally J. Yount (nee Stead), age 82, of Wickliffe, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at The Abbey in Mentor, OH. She was born on September 5, 1937 in Martins Ferry, OH to the late Lawrence N. and Charlotte (nee Kyser) Stead.Sally is survived by her daughters Pamela Peci, Judy Harcar (Richard) and Mary Billie (Jim); her grandchildren Amanda West, William Peci, Jennifer Billie, Jessica Connelly, Brittany Weber, Kimberly Billie and eight great grandchildren; her sister Martha McConnaughy of Bridgeport, OH.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Yount and her daughter Amy Rutherford.Private family services and burial to be held. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Martins Ferry, OH.Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com
