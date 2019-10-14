Home

Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Sally L. Weber


1935 - 2019
Sally L. Weber Obituary
Funeral service for Sally L. Weber, 84, of Willowick, will be 12 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Weber passed away October 13, 2019. Born June 15, 1935 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, she lived in Willowick for 61 years. Sally was a Mortgage Loan Department Supervisor. She was a 1953 East High School graduate. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, and genealogy. Survivors include her children, Alan (Catherine) Weber, Robert (Debra) Weber, James (Alicia) Weber, and Patricia Haney; step-son, Richard (Garah) Weber; grandchildren, Jennifer (Steve) Norris, Bradley (Paulina) Weber, James Weber Jr., Ashleigh Weber, Rebecca Haney, Micah Weber, Nicole (Joseph) Miller, and Jonathan Weber; great-grandchildren, Emma and Addison Norris. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emil Joseph Weber in 1988. Final resting place will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon Twp. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions be made to Bella Care Hospice, 5000 Rockside Rd., Suite 150, Independence, OH 44131. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
