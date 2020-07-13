Funeral Mass for Sally M. (nee Steiner) Dolfi, 75, of Mentor, will be 12 Noon Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 9114 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor. Mrs. Dolfi passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at her residence. Born May 12, 1945, in Cleveland, she had lived in Chardon and Mayfield Heights before moving to Mentor 18 years ago. She was a member of St. Bede the Venerable Church in Mentor and Lake County Humane Society. She loved all animals. Sally loved history, reading and was a gifted writer. She also loved watching baseball and playing cards. Her father was an Army veteran and Sally was very active with the Wounded Warriors
Program and with P.T.S.D. survivors. Sally was the beloved wife of 56 years to Raymond J. Dolfi; loving mother of Debbie (Mike) Tronko, Tina (Al) Rubino and Susan Dolfi (Mark Magyar); cherished grandmother of Michael, Stephanie, Jackie, Francesca, Sophia and Gianna; and aunt of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ann (nee Coughlin) Steiner; and sister, Patricia Cudnik. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110, Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
