Sally R. (Irons) Dill
1935 - 2020
Private services were held for Sally Dill, 85, of Eastlake. Sally was born on September 28, 1935 and passed away on October 24, 2020 at her home in Eastlake.Sally enjoyed going to the casinos and talking to her sister, Joan Mikolich daily on the phone.Survivors include her children, Suzan (Al) Hofrichter, Kathleen (Tom) Clark, Diane (Todd) Rogers, and Nancy Dill; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her friends at Surfside Towers.She was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Gary Dill and her parents, Wilbur and Ethel Irons.Eternal resting place is at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chester Twp.Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby. www.davisbabcock.com


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
