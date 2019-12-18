|
|
Funeral Services for Sally Roe, age 86, will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 27th, 2019 at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Family and friends will be received one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Painesville. Sally was born October 13, 1933 in Painesville to Joseph and Ethel (Sandy) Mutko. She passed away December 16, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. She worked for the Arizona Department of Economic Security for many years. Sally is survived by her sister-in-law, Norma Mutko, of Painesville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Roe, in 1988; daughter, Barbara Jean Roe; parents; and brother, Joseph Mutko.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 22, 2019