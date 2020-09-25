Salvatore Louis Bellante, age 49, passed away September 23, 2020. Beloved father of Dominic and Mia. Dearest son of Vincent (deceased) and Lydia (nee LaMarca). Dear brother of Donna Span (Al, deceased), Lori Hegrat (John), and Linda Berardinelli (Ronny). Uncle, cousin and friend to many. THE FAMILY REQUESTS NO FLOWERS. Mass of Christian Burial and Interment at Calvary Cemetery will be private. The family will receive friends at the DiCicco & Sons Funeral Home, 5975 Mayfield Rd., Mayfield Hts., OH 44124, Sunday, September 27, 2 to 6 p.m. Online guest book and condolences: www.diciccoandsonsfh.com
.