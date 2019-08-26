Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road
Concord Township, OH
Sam S. Sparaino Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial for Sam S. Sparaino, 94, of Perry, will be 12:00 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Concord Township. Please meet at church. No calling hours will be observed. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. Mr. Sparaino was born March 5, 1925, in Lorain, Ohio, to Charles and Josephine (Provenzale) Sparaino. He passed away August 26, 2019 in Perry Township. Sam served in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Italian American Golf Association. He loved to golf and enjoyed bowling, taking trips to the casino, and playing the accordian. Sam is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rose (Bellanco) Sparaino; daughters, Deb McCann and Elena (Charles) Polito; grandchildren, Jessica McCann, Brandon Polito; great-grandchildren, Sydney McCann and Jordyn Walters. He was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Sparaino; sister, Claire Lamonica; and his parents.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
