Samantha Lynn Craine passed away on August 14, 2020. She loved animals, 4-H, art, photography, deep conversation and a good debate. A ready laugh and a big heart best described her!Samantha is survived by her beloved daughter, Nova Leigh Frazier; mother, Beverly J. Craine; father, Douglas Craine; grandmother, Darlene Sanders; grandparents, John Craine and Barbara Tisi; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and friends who loved her and enjoyed their time with her.She was preceded in death by her grandfather, William R. Sanders.Friends may call at Gattozzi And Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd. (Route 306 N. of Mayfield Rd.) Chesterland, from 4:00-7:30pm on Thursday August 20th, 2020. Interment All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Samantha’s memory to a pet rescue or animal shelter of your choice.Online condolences and video tribute at www.gattozziandson.com
.Masks and social distancing required.