June 12, 1931 - June 2, 2020. Husband of 61 years to Fran (Nulick); father to Susan (Richard) Jambor, Nancy (John) McEwan, Julie (Wayne) Gold and Jim (Heidi) Samuel; grandfather of 12; and great-grandfather of five. He was preceded in death by parents, Ed and Marion; and sisters, Dot and Margie. Born in Cleveland, he graduated from Euclid Shore High School in 1949 and from OSU in 1953. He was a high school state champ and OSU wrestler. Don was a captain in the U.S. Army. He was the president of E.T. Samuel Printers, numerous national awards, including president National Assoc of Litho Clubs, and was inducted in the Cleveland Graphic Arts Hall of Distinction. He was President of Euclid Jaycees, trustee of Rotary Club of Cleveland and Outstanding Young Man of the City of Euclid ‘65. Active in Holy Cross Catholic Church he served as a teacher and usher. Don loved the Buckeyes and was president of the OSU Alumni Club of Greater Cleveland. His true hobby was capturing and celebrating time with those he loved, seen in his passion for photography, camping, and jogging. Arrangements by Egan Ryan Funeral Services, Columbus, Ohio. After a private service at St. Catharine of Siena Catholic Church, he will be interred at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Donations appreciated in Don’s name to Mt. Carmel Hospice c/o Mt. Carmel Foundation, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215.