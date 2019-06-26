|
Samuel Ron Varney, age 17, went to be with the Lord on June 20, 2019. Cherished son of Bart and Monica (nee Marinello). Loving brother and best friend of Nathan. Beloved grandson of Ron Varney (Robin), Maryann Cassidy (late Jim), and Patricia Marinello (late Dave). Dear nephew of Mike Varney (Tonya), Amy Boepple (Rick), Nick Gibson (Sarah), Lisa Baucco (Tony), Jeanette Marinello (late Tony), and Anna Marie Lukehart (Ron). Special cousin of Marissa Sweitzer and many others. Sam enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions be made to a Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness Organization of choice. Interment Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chesterland.Funeral Service, 7 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Christian Life Church, 8250 Garfield Rd., Mentor, Ohio 44060. Friends and Family may visit at the church prior to the service from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on June 28, 2019