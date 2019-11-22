Home

Samuel W. Bryan


1944 - 2019
Samuel W. Bryan Obituary
Samuel W. Bryan, age 75, passed away on November 17, 2019. He was born in Connellsville, PA on January 10, 1944 and raised in Layton and Perryopolis, PA. He graduated from California University of Pennsylvania in 1965 with a BA in Education focused on Industrial Arts, whereupon he moved to Chardon, Ohio to pursue teaching.Over his 35-year career, Sam shared knowledge and practical skills with countless high school students teaching wood shop, metal shop, drafting and Building Maintenance at 5 schools Northeast Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Anna Lee; and daughter, Gretchen, both of Chardon. He was preceded in death by his father, William Bryan, and mother, Margaret (Willey) Bryan.Private family interment at Mt. Washington Cemetery, Perryopolis, PA, was held. Celebration of Life will be held in Chardon at a later date. Arrangements under care of Burr Funeral Home, Chardon. Information and condolences online at www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
