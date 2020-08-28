It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Samuel “Sam” Weaver on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was born on February 15, 1989, in Redditch, Worcestershire, England. Sam worked as a security guard at the Perry Nuclear Power Plant in Perry, OH. He was also a British Army veteran of the 5th Regiment Royal Artillery. Sam enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, family, and dog, Teddy. He loved trading on the stock market and spending time outdoors at the lake. He was a talented soccer and tennis player in high school. Sam is survived by his wife of eight years, Halle (White) Weaver; children, Sophia and Jack Weaver; parents, Dean and Karen (Dalton) Weaver; brother, Benjamin Weaver, sister-in-law, Heather Weaver, and niece, Layla Weaver; grandmother, Patricia May Weaver; and in-laws, Robert and Regina White. Preceding Sam in death are his grandparents, Brian Weaver, Mary Warner-Welch, and Keith Dalton; and his uncle, Gary Weaver. He will be forever in our hearts. The family invites friends from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A committal service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Perry Cemetery, 3840 Middle Ridge Rd., Perry, OH 44081. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events. The family suggests that any contributions be made to Help for Heroes at https://www.helpforheroes.org.uk/
