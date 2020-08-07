Sandra Ann Chafin, age 70, passed away at Tri-Point Medical Center on August 5, 2020. She was born on November 30, 1949, in Neon, Kentucky, the daughter of Willie and Virginia (Holcomb) Vanover. She spent her younger years in Kentucky and Southern Ohio and eventually settled with her family in Mentor, Ohio. She graduated from Mentor High School in 1968. Upon graduation from high school, she attended cosmetology school. She decided to leave cosmetology school and marry the love of her life (since the 8th grade), LCpl James Chafin III on January 4, 1969. Sandra was a wife and homemaker first and foremost…her family was her sole purpose in life. She worked for Geneva Area City Schools, finishing her time at the district as the librarian and recess monitor at Cork Elementary. She always felt that she had come full circle when she retired from Cork, as both of her children attended during their elementary years. Her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren and she retired when her first grandchild was born so that she could provide childcare. Sandra was a skilled seamstress…bustling wedding gowns, making outfits for all the Geneva majorettes during her daughter’s time on the line, mending horse blankets, designing unique equestrian wear and creating one of a kind formal gowns for dances, making all the attendant’s gowns for her daughter’s wedding and most recently creating pageant dresses for her granddaughter and creating one of a kind fashions for her American Girl Dolls. She was an amazing cook and made the BEST peanut butter fudge. Her enjoyment came from watching her family enjoying their activities…whether it be showing horses, twirling baton, attending cheer competitions, watching sporting events, or just accompanying someone on a long car ride. Sandra had a servant’s heart and her relationship with the Lord was evident in every facet of her life. She attended Evangel Temple Church of God and treasured her church family. Her relationship with Jesus Christ is one that has reassured her family that she is in paradise with her Heavenly Father. We will meet again one sweet day. Sandra leaves behind her husband of 51 years, Jim; her daughter, Michele (Jerry) Krieg; her son, Jim Jr. She also leaves behind her grandchildren that she adored, Alexander, Cooper, and Julia Krieg and Addyson Chafin. She is also survived by her sister, Marsha Passerell. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Virginia (Holcomb) Vanover. Friends will be received on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 175 S. Broadway, Geneva, Ohio. Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks, and practice social distancing. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Pastor Mark Bair from Evangel Temple Church of God will be the officiant. Final resting place will be in East Trumbull Cemetery. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Tri-Point for their loving care and kindness that they provided for their wife/mother and Mammaw. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192.