News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Giffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra E. Giffin


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra E. Giffin Obituary
Sandra E. Giffin, age 50, of Willoughby, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was born in Painesville on February 22, 1969. Sandra was a 1987 graduate of Madison High School. She enjoyed being a homemaker and was an excellent cook. She took pride in being a hard worker while working for Executive Class. Above all, Sandra’s family meant the world to her and she relished time spent with them. Sandra is survived by her husband, Tim Giffin; sons, Zackery Giffin, Joseph Branek; daughter, Samantha Branek; grandson, Damian; sisters, Barbara Davis, Stefanie Branek, and Katrina Glover. She was preceded in death by her mom, Betty Branek; stepfather, Steven Branek; and infant son, Jonathon. Friends will be received from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, Ohio 44057. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com
Published in The News-Herald on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Behm Family Funeral Home
Download Now