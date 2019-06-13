|
|
Sandra E. Giffin, age 50, of Willoughby, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was born in Painesville on February 22, 1969. Sandra was a 1987 graduate of Madison High School. She enjoyed being a homemaker and was an excellent cook. She took pride in being a hard worker while working for Executive Class. Above all, Sandra’s family meant the world to her and she relished time spent with them. Sandra is survived by her husband, Tim Giffin; sons, Zackery Giffin, Joseph Branek; daughter, Samantha Branek; grandson, Damian; sisters, Barbara Davis, Stefanie Branek, and Katrina Glover. She was preceded in death by her mom, Betty Branek; stepfather, Steven Branek; and infant son, Jonathon. Friends will be received from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, Ohio 44057. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com
Published in The News-Herald on June 14, 2019