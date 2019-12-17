|
Sandra F. Rybka (nee Tursic), age 71, passed away December 16, 2019 at her home in Willoughby Hills. She was born June 14, 1948 in Cleveland to the late Richard and Angela Tursic. Sandra was the loving mother of Richard (Kimberly), and Matthew (Rhonda Levie); dear grandmother of Lily and Ethan; sister of Audrey Zalatel; aunt of Nancy, Patty, and Wendy; and great aunt of five. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 37932 Euclid Ave., Willoughby (please meet at Church). Interment will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. In lieu of flowers, contributions to would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 18, 2019