Sandra L. (Gill) Capel, age 78, of Concord Twp., OH, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Tri-Point Medical Center, Concord Twp., OH. She was born March 4, 1941 in Sharon, PA. Mrs. Capel enjoyed being a mother and homemaker throughout her years and loved taking care of her husband, children, and later in life, her grandchildren. Sandy was the co-owner and operator of Pizza to Go in Madison, Ohio during the 1980’s. She also worked on and off as a dental assistant throughout her twenties and thirties. Sandy’s greatest love was in spending time with her family. She adored her grandchildren and took pleasure in watching them all play various sports and participate in many activities. Sandy enjoyed the many picnics and gatherings at their farm in Madison and at the family’s lake houses on Lake Milton and Mentor Headlands. She relished spending time outdoors, gardening, and the beauty of autumn. In recent years, Sandy took delight in watching the many birds and squirrels that visited their feeders throughout the winter. Each month, Sandy looked forward to spending time playing Canasta with her husband, Jack, her sister, Amy, and her brother, James, along with their spouses. Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Jack D. Capel; children, Diane (Scott) Hagara, David (Frances) Capel, Christopher (Trudy) Capel and Amy (Steve) Myers; seven grandchildren, Michael (fiancée, Carly Cabot) Capel, Monica, Mitchell, Courtney and Samantha Capel, Zoey and Quinn Myers; siblings, Amy (Harry) Kaminski and James (Mary Ellen) Gill. Preceding Sandy in death are her parents, James and Gwendolyn Gill. The family will receive friends 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Sandra L. Capel’s name be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 28, 2019