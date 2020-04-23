|
Sandra L. Felberg (nee Farinacci) age 78; beloved wife for 54 years of the late William A. Felberg Jr., loving mother of Michelle Carroll, Lynn Felberg (wife Jeanne), Stacey Sullivan, and William A. III (wife Jessica); devoted grandmother of Troy (wife Abbey), Alex, and Brandon Carroll, Tyler, Ryan and Katlyn Felberg, and Nicholas and Riley Sullivan, and soon-to-be great-grandmother of Troy and Abbey’s baby Carroll; cherished daughter of the late Michael and Charlotte Farinacci; dearest sister of Gary Farinacci (wife Diane), James Farinacci (wife Kathie), and the late Gayle Farris; treasured sister-in-law of Susan Ferry (husband Richard, deceased); dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Preceded in death by her canine companion Chewy. Sandy was born in Cleveland on June 24, 1941 and passed away on April 21, 2020. She was a resident of Newbury for over 60 years, and a member of St. Helen Catholic Church. After graduating from Chardon High School, Sandy worked out of her home as a beautician for over 40 years. She also provided beauty services to Holly Hill Health Care Residence for over 25 years. Sandy was very active in the Geauga County community. She worked with the Geauga County Board of Elections and the Historical Society, and proudly volunteered at The Great Geauga County Fair. She was involved with the Newbury High School boosters and served as the cheerleading coach. Sandy was an avid antique collector and bargain hunter, and enjoyed trips with her friends. She especially treasured time with her kids and grandkids, whether watching their sports and school activities or gathering for Sunday dinners. Sandy was strong, loving, supportive, caring, and generous, but never lacking spunk. She had a strong sense of community and impacted so many lives, and will be missed by all she touched.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Sandy to Pilgrim Christian Church Food Cupboard, 202 S. Hambden St., Chardon, OH 44024. Private family service at St. Helen Catholic Church, with burial at Newbury Center Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Sandy’s life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland, 12811 Chillicothe Road. Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 26, 2020