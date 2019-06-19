|
|
Sandra L. Knee, 78, of Spring Hill, passed away on June 11, 2019 at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, FL.
She was born in Earling, WV, and came to Florida in 2004 from Ohio.
She was protestant by faith and enjoyed boating, fishing, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her siblings, Ruby Jean Soss, Laura Walker, and Charlotte Bryant.
She is survived by her husband of 57 1/2 years, Henry C. Knee; two children, Dwayne M. Knee (Karen) and Sheilah Vaccariello (Michael), all of Ohio; four grandchildren, Jessica Dodge, William, James, and Vincent Vaccariello; six great-grandchildren, Madison, Elizabeth, and Jonathan Dodge, Collin Larenz, Sophia, and Ruby Purves; four siblings, Karen Kippes of Louisville, KY, Frances Webster of Ohio, Charles Ferrell of Ohio, and James Ferrell of Indiana.
Services will be held in Ohio at a later date.
brewerfuneral.com / 352-596-4991.
Published in The News-Herald on June 20, 2019