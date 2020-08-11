Funeral service for Sandra L. Young (nee Gill), age 68, will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 14, 2020, at Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Twinsburg. Sandra was born on October 24, 1951, in Euclid Ohio, to the late Alfred and Arlene (nee Gifford) Gill, and passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Sandy enjoyed quilting, cooking, and Halloween, but her true love was spending time with her family. Sandy is the beloved wife of 49 years to Lenny; cherished mother of Joe (Philip) and Sam; sister of Susan Burgess; aunt of Jennifer (Rick) and Mike (Melissa). Honoring Sandy’s wishes, balloons are preferred over flowers.