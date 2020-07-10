Sandra Lee Jordan, 68, of Thompson, passed away Friday morning, July 3, 2020. She was born December 15, 1951, in Painesville, Ohio, to Esther May (Neubert) and Mike Beck. She has been a lifelong Thompson resident and worked as a shipper at Perfection Corporation since 1978 until her retirement. She was a hard worker, but also enjoyed life to the fullest. Sandra had a love for animals and enjoyed taking care of her dogs. Sandra loved to walk in the woods, teach her grandchildren about bugs, snakes, and birds. She enjoyed music, friendships, and get-togethers. She took pleasure in traveling, Hawaii, Texas, and South Carolina were some of her favorite destinations. Her family and friends have oodles of vivid memories that will last a lifetime. Sandra loved to laugh, and I do not think there is one person that will ever forget her vociferous laugh and her passion for animals. Sandra leaves behind her daughters, Tracy Jordan and Laura May (John) Robinson; grandchildren, Brittney (Nick) Phillips, Rebecca (Eric) Evanish, Stacy, Joseph, and Sarah; many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Sandra also had eight great-grandchildren and they all loved to call her old grandma. Sandra also leaves her best friend of 55 years, Arlene Ball, they were friends since school where they met at Ledgemont. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Mike Beck, Jr. in 1970; and sister, Ruth Ann Davis in 2018. The Behm Family Funeral Home is assisting with private family services. Sandra’s final resting place will be with her family at Maple Grove Cemetery in Thompson, Ohio. Contributions may be made in Sandra Lee’s name to The Geauga County Dog Warden: 12513 Merritt Drive Chardon, Ohio 44024. Online obituary and condolences at: www.behmfuneral.com
