Services for Sandra Lee (Fletcher) Mitchell, 79, of Mentor, will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 37728 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby. The Rev. Adam L. Sorenson will officiate at the service. Final resting place will be in Mentor Cemetery following the service on Thursday.The family will receive friends from 4-8 pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.Mrs. Mitchell passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland. Born April 18, 1939 in Cleveland, she has lived in Mentor for more than 50 years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Willoughby. She was a graduate of Jane Addams High School where she earned her degree in cosmetology and later worked in retail for the former Hough Bakeries and then for a number of years for General Electric at Nela Park.Survivors are her son, William (Sharon) Mitchell; grandchildren, Brandon W., Nicholas D., and Brielle D. Mitchell and brother, Rev. Ronald (Carolyn) Fletcher. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families.She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, William Mitchell on July 16, 2016; her parents, William Jackson and Meryl (Densmore) Fletcher; brothers, Gerald, Dennis, William and Garry and sister, Wanda Dreibelbis.The family requests that you consider a memorial gift to the , 1375 East 9th Street, Suite 600, Cleveland, Ohio 44114.To light a candle, send a donation or a condolence, please visit www.davisbabcock.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 4, 2019