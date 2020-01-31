Home

Sandra Lee Satler

Sandra Lee Satler, age 74, of Perry, passed away at Tripoint Medical Center on January 28, 2020. She was born July 19, 1945 in Geneva to Paul Schladen and Julia (Herr) Schladen. She married Eric Satler on December 16, 1989. Sandra was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, attending auctions and going to yard sales. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sandra leaves behind her husband, Eric, of 30 years; son, Brian Grantz; daughter, Melissa Joy; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Rick Jenkins of PA, Herb Snell of CA, Shirley Christman of PA, and Tom Snell of Madison OH. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Bob Williams. Private Memorial Service for Sandra will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Behm Family Funeral Home. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
