Sandra Lee (nee Teitelbaum) Strodtbeck, 75, went home to the Lord June 9, 2020. Sandy was born May 14, 1945, in Pittsburgh, Pa. She met her husband to be when she was 14 years old, and married June 29, 1963. She was a Glenville Assembly #3 Rainbow Girl, serving as a Worthy Advisor. She was an alumni of Euclid High School, moving to Mentor in 1967. Sandy had been a member of Mentor Presbyterian Church since 1972. She served as a leader of the church and lead the Youth Group. She loved to sing and had a beautiful voice. Sandy started her company, Diversified Accounting, and did the bookkeeping for Churches and nonprofits. Family was the most important to her. She was present at the birth of all seven grandchildren, once the great-grandchildren started arriving, she couldn’t wait to cuddle. Sandy will be missed by her husband of 57 years, W. Ernest Strodtbeck. She was the loving mom to Wendy (Wes) Bailey of Perry, Cindy (Mike) Stack of Mentor and Ernest (Mary) Strodtbeck of Warren; beloved grandmother of Tiffany (Brandon) Elrod, Wesley (Jamie) Bailey, Brandi Bailey, Rachel Stack, Grace Strodtbeck, Abigail Stack and Samantha Stack; precious great-grandma of 10. She also leaves her sisters, Linda Teitelbaum and Dodi Fulajtar; many nieces and nephews, in-laws and friends that are more like family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Betty Teitelbaum; and sister, Darlene Ann Teitelbaum-Lynn. Family will receive friends from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Mentor Presbyterian Church, 5885 Hopkins Road, Mentor. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at the church. Donations can be made to in Sandy’s name to Mentor Presbyterian Church, Hospice of Western Reserve or Alzheimer’s Association (online Alzheimer’s Association Walk 2020, Team Sandy’s precious moments). Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCvfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.