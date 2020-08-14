1/2
Sandra Lee "Sandy" Warren
Sandra “Sandy” Lee Warren, a longtime resident of Conneaut, OH, and former owner of the Cozy Corner Tavern, passed away on August 5, 2020, at the age of 82. Sandy loved dancing, ceramics, and traveling. She was a fabulous cook! She loved to crochet afghans for her children and grandchildren. She especially loved making baby blankets for her great-grandchildren. She always made people laugh with her unique sense of humor, and we all remember her love ofchocolate. Grandma Sandy is now the special guardian angel to her newest great-grandsons, Ayden, Richard, and Thomas. She is survived by her children, Lori Waite, Debbie Peterson, Donna Boster, and Donald Prekler Jr. (Pam); grandchildren, Amber (Prekler) Wood (Chris), Daryl Waite, Jennifer (Peterson) Burkett (Joseph), DerekWaite (Terri), Ryan Boster, Virginia Boster (Ricardo), Tiffennie (Prekler) Monroe (Greer); and great-grandchildren, Jakob Burkett, Jalyssa Burkett, Laila Waite, Ayden Monroe, Thomas Waite, and Richard Waite. So many others held a very special place in Sandy’s heart. She was a mom and grandma to all. Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Donn Warren; parents, Robert and Marie Lee; brother, James Lee; beloved son, Larry Prekler; and beloved son-in-law, Emil Kruse. Sandy has requested no service or viewing. Friends may leave messages, stories, and memories at Marcy Funeral Home. Anyone wishing to honor Sandy’s memory, please do so by donating to your favorite organization or charity. Arrangements have been entrusted to Marcy Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 208 Liberty St., Conneaut, Ohio 44030.

Published in News-Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marcy Funeral Home
208 Liberty Street
Conneaut, OH 44030
(440) 593-4253
