Sandra Margaret (nee Silk) Stevenson, 73, Marco Island, Fla., formerly of Willowick, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at her home in Willowick. She was born June 30, 1947, in Cleveland. Sandra was a member of the Lakeside Yacht Club for the past 30 years and loved her family and grandchildren more than anything. She was the beloved wife of Michael J. Stevenson; loving mother of Shawna (Ty) Owens; and cherished grandmother of Maggie Stevenson, Jacob Owens and Annie Owens. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Margaret (nee Bojec) Silk. Private services will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit:www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.