Sandra R. (Christen) LaMacchia

Sandra R. (Christen) LaMacchia Obituary
Sandra R. LaMacchia (nee Christen), age 71, beloved wife for 48 years of Ronald; loving mother of Ronald (wife Betty) and Paul; devoted grandmother of Madeline “Maddie”; cherished daughter of the late Donald and Ruth (nee Hood) Christen; dearest sister of Donald Christen (wife Linda), Jane Christen (husband Alex Boryenace, deceased) and Terri Bretz (husband Timothy); treasured sister-in-law of Anthony LaMacchia; dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Sandy was born on December 9, 1948 in Cleveland and passed away on January 11, 2020. She was a resident of Kirtland and a member of Divine Word Church since 1976, formerly residing in Euclid. Sandy graduated from Eastlake North High School in 1966 and was a homemaker. She was an avid reader, loved movies and traveling especially cruising. Sandy enjoyed babysitting and was like a grandmother to many children. Her true pride and joy was her sunshine, Maddie. She will be remembered most as a caring, loving, outgoing, social and giving woman with a sense of humor. Sandy was a very strong person and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, January 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Divine Word Catholic Church, 8100 Eagle Rd., Kirtland, OH 44094. Private burial will take place at a later date at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Sandy at the Church Thursday morning 10 to 11:30 a.m. Arrangements by the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills. Online obituary and guestbook at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
