|
|
Sandra R. (McCrone) Soeder, age 72 of Mentor-on-the-Lake, passed away October 23, 2019, at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby. She was born September 16, 1947, in Ashtabula, OH.Mrs. Soeder had been a longtime Cleveland Browns season ticket holder, with seats in the Dawg Pound. She enjoyed spending time with her family.She is survived by her husband of 47 years, David; sons, Jeffrey (Irene) Soeder and Jason Soeder; grandson, Ryan Soeder; sister, Tami (Bob) Pawlyshn and other loving family members.She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Betty McCrone and brother, Michael McCrone.The family will receive friends from 5-8 pm Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.A private family graveside service will be at Madison Memorial Cemetery on Arcola Rd. in Madison Twp.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lake Humane Society, 7564-E Tyler Boulevard, Mentor, Ohio 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 27, 2019