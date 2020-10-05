1/1
Sandra Ruth Cody
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Ruth Cody, 85, of Willoughby, died September 30, 2020, at Fairmount Health Center after a series of strokes. She was born September 27, 1935, in Ravenna, OH to the late Frank Hazlett (Haz) and Ruth Strahl. Sandra graduated from Hiram College with a degree in Sociology and was destined for a career in social work. Her early days at the Lake County Department of Job & Family Services stoked the fire of her passion in helping families. Sandra transitioned into a 30-year labor of love supporting young mothers and their children at Birthright Lake, Inc., eventually serving as Executive Director until her retirement in 2005.A deeply spiritual woman, Sandra loved long walks along Moody Beach in Maine and along the Niagara River with her late husband David Ford Cody. She was a creative and generous soul who enjoyed art, music, and spending time with her family and lifelong friends. Sandra’s empathy and kindness touched all who knew her and we all will continue to share her legacy for generations to come.Survivors are her son Jason (Daphne) Cody of Highland Park, IL; daughter Christi–Anne (Peter) Moran of Naples, FL; grandchildren Claire and Mae Cody, and Brendan, Jenna and Jackson Moran.Due to Covid-19, and in order to include as many of Sandy’s dear friends and loved ones as possible, an on-line celebration of life honoring Sandra will be held on Saturday, October 17 at 2:00 p.m. To receive a link to the service, please send your email address to SandraCodyCelebration@gmail.com.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Birthright of Mentor, 7237 Industrial Park Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060.Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved