Sandra Ruth Cody, 85, of Willoughby, died September 30, 2020, at Fairmount Health Center after a series of strokes. She was born September 27, 1935, in Ravenna, OH to the late Frank Hazlett (Haz) and Ruth Strahl. Sandra graduated from Hiram College with a degree in Sociology and was destined for a career in social work. Her early days at the Lake County Department of Job & Family Services stoked the fire of her passion in helping families. Sandra transitioned into a 30-year labor of love supporting young mothers and their children at Birthright Lake, Inc., eventually serving as Executive Director until her retirement in 2005.A deeply spiritual woman, Sandra loved long walks along Moody Beach in Maine and along the Niagara River with her late husband David Ford Cody. She was a creative and generous soul who enjoyed art, music, and spending time with her family and lifelong friends. Sandra’s empathy and kindness touched all who knew her and we all will continue to share her legacy for generations to come.Survivors are her son Jason (Daphne) Cody of Highland Park, IL; daughter Christi–Anne (Peter) Moran of Naples, FL; grandchildren Claire and Mae Cody, and Brendan, Jenna and Jackson Moran.Due to Covid-19, and in order to include as many of Sandy’s dear friends and loved ones as possible, an on-line celebration of life honoring Sandra will be held on Saturday, October 17 at 2:00 p.m. To receive a link to the service, please send your email address to SandraCodyCelebration@gmail.com.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Birthright of Mentor, 7237 Industrial Park Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060.Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com
