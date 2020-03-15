Home

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Sandy Abromaitis


1951 - 2020
Sandy Abromaitis, age 68 of Leroy Twp., passed away March 13, 2020, at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Twp. She was born on June 9, 1951, in Cleveland, OH.Mrs. Abromaitis retired in 2001 and returned to the Cleveland area with her husband Tom after having worked as an administrative assistant for Union Switch and Signal in Pittsburgh, PA for 10 years. She had been a member of the Leroy Garden and Study Club and the Fairport Harbor Power Squadron. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, crafts, fishing and was an avid boater. Most of all she loved her family and her dogs.She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Andre T. “Tom” Abromaitis; beloved Golden Retriever, Hunter; brother, Bruce (Sharon) Bassett; sister, Nancy Roach; niece, Carrie (Aaron Elersich) Bassett; and great-nieces, London and Cate.She was preceded in death by her step-son, Jeffrey T. Abromaitis; parents, Robert and Beatrice Bassett; and brother-in-law, Paul Roach.The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Inurnment will be in Mentor Cemetery at a later date.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mrs. Abromaitis’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, 4500 Rockside Rd., Suite 440, Independence, OH, 44131 or online at www.diabetes.org/donate.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 16, 2020
