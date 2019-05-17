Sandy Lenk, 77, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019.Born in 1942, Sandy graduated from Mentor High School. After attending Bowling Green State University, Sandy married the love of her life, Larry Lenk. After his Air Force duty in Spain, the couple returned to Ohio where Sandy worked for many years and raised her family. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, George and May; and her beloved husband of 54 years, Larry.She is survived by children, Tim and Melanie; sister, Sally (Don) Rinella; and brothers-in-law, Dan (Kae), Dennis (Carol), and Jerry (Dayle); as well as many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. Sandy will be remembered for her gentle ways, her love of reading and sewing, and her contagious giggle. She was a member of Crossroads Community Church. Many of her favorite times were at North Carolina beaches with her family around her. They would like to thank the staff at Symphony of Mentor, incredible people who provided loving care as Sandy battled Alzheimer’s Disease. Calling hours will be at Behm Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, Monday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., to be followed by a memorial service at 7:00 p.m.Friends are asked to leave condolences at: www.Behmfuneral.com. Contributions can be made in memory of Sandy to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Published in News-Herald on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary