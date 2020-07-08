With her mother by her side, Sara Ann Stovall of Mentor, Ohio, died on July 6, 2020, at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, at the age of 45. In February 2016, Sara was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. She leaves behind her husband, Erich; and her daughters, Sadie, 13, and Scarlett, 10. Sara was born on May 6, 1975, in Canton, Ohio, to father, David Gale, and mother, Martha Gale (née Markham). She grew up in a large, loving family with a sister, Samantha, and two brothers, Seth and Spencer. A graduate of Geneva High School, she went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in Business from Miami University in 1997. Throughout her career, Sara held a number of positions in the IT industry, including the last 14 years as an IT Manager for Progressive Insurance. Sara’s passion was her family. She would often tell her girls, "I love you more than life itself," and she meant every word of it. She simply adored children, especially babies. She and Erich enjoyed live music – attending well over 100 concerts together. She also had a fantastic sense of humor. Above all, she was kind and loving, and "sweet as sugar," as her father would say. She handled everything in life with bravery and grace. And she never backed down from any challenge. Although Sara will be greatly missed by so many, her family takes great pride in who she was, what she stood for, and what an outstanding person she became. Sara was loved by so many. And her smile will never be forgotten. We love you forever, Sara. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Metavivor (metavivor.org
) or The Gathering Place (touchedbycancer.org
). Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, in Madison, is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com
.