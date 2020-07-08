1/1
Sara Ann Stovall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With her mother by her side, Sara Ann Stovall of Mentor, Ohio, died on July 6, 2020, at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, at the age of 45. In February 2016, Sara was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. She leaves behind her husband, Erich; and her daughters, Sadie, 13, and Scarlett, 10. Sara was born on May 6, 1975, in Canton, Ohio, to father, David Gale, and mother, Martha Gale (née Markham). She grew up in a large, loving family with a sister, Samantha, and two brothers, Seth and Spencer. A graduate of Geneva High School, she went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in Business from Miami University in 1997. Throughout her career, Sara held a number of positions in the IT industry, including the last 14 years as an IT Manager for Progressive Insurance. Sara’s passion was her family. She would often tell her girls, "I love you more than life itself," and she meant every word of it. She simply adored children, especially babies. She and Erich enjoyed live music – attending well over 100 concerts together. She also had a fantastic sense of humor. Above all, she was kind and loving, and "sweet as sugar," as her father would say. She handled everything in life with bravery and grace. And she never backed down from any challenge. Although Sara will be greatly missed by so many, her family takes great pride in who she was, what she stood for, and what an outstanding person she became. Sara was loved by so many. And her smile will never be forgotten. We love you forever, Sara. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Metavivor (metavivor.org) or The Gathering Place (touchedbycancer.org). Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, in Madison, is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved