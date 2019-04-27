|
Sara J. Smith, 84, of Geneva, Ohio passed away April 10, 2019. She was born on April 17, 1934 the daughter of Hubert and Hazel (Sartain) Hawk.On February 13, 1971 she married John M. Smith, her loving and devoted husband of 48 years.Sara is survived by her husband, John; her loving daughters: Judy Smartt of Geneva, Kathy (Joseph) Monreal of Perry, Belinda (Richard) Lorenzo of Geneva and Teresa (Brian) Heavilin of Perry; as well as Georgina (Raymond) Lang and Cathy Ross whom she loved as if they were her own daughters; her sister, Allie Buckner of Hillsboro, TN; six grandchildren: Victoria, Angela, Melaney, Joseph, Kirra and Gavin as well as eight great-grandchildren.Services will be held on Saturday May 4th at 12:00 p.m. at the New Day Christian Church, 6835 N. Ridge Road, Madison; Visitation will also be Saturday at the church from 11:00 am to noon.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 28, 2019