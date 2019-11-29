|
Sara Novotney (nee Venanzi), age 85, of Mentor, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 surrounded by her family. Sara was born September 13, 1934 in Adah, PA to the late Dominic and Lillian Venanzi, and she lived her entire adult life in Mentor, Ohio. Sara is the loving wife of the late Floyd Novotney; dearest mother of Eugene (Alison) Novotney and Kevin Novotney; grandmother of Mia Lian Hong-Novotney; sister of the late Mary (Raymond) LeDonne and Elizabeth (Alfred) Antonini; sister-in-law of Tom (Betty-deceased) Danko; aunt of many, including Kathleen (Jim) Lyon; and cousin of many, including Judy Jones, Jean Zappia, Deanna (Brian) Finnerty, Larraine (Joe) Moore, Joyce (Jack) Patterson Goodstein, Dolores Whitbey, and Patricia (Jack) Johnson. Sara's life was devoted to her family and her faith, and she was extremely proud of her Italian-American heritage. She was famous for her love of cooking and baking, and she was especially known for her recipes for Rigatoni, Gnocchi, Pizza, and Pizzelle. She was a devout Catholic, and her faith guided her throughout the many twists and turns that her life presented her, always smiling, and never giving up. She was a founding member of Saint John Vianney Parish of Mentor, where she was a regular attendee at the Saturday evening mass for decades. One of the great joys of her later life was the birth of her granddaughter, Mia Lian Hong-Novotney, whom she cherished and adored. She was a great friend to many, and she always took the time to listen to peoples' stories, especially when they involved family and children. She was always there for those who needed her help, and her commitment to her own family was legendary. She will be deeply missed. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4th at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street, Mentor, Ohio. Her Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 5th at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor (please meet at the church). Her Interment will be at Mentor Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 1, 2019