Sarah “Sally” Bohn, age 84, of Mentor, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Salida Woods Assisted Living, Mentor, OH. She was born August 28, 1935 in Farmdale, OH. Mrs. Bohn was a teacher for the Euclid City School system for 30 years. After her retirement, they moved to Mentor, where she was a substitute for a few years. Sally and John traveled the world. She was involved in the Reach to Recovery program through the . She worked with the Senior to Senior program and enjoyed race walking in the Senior Olympics, as well as the Komen Race for the Cure. Survivors include her daughter, Judy (Joe) Perpar; grandchildren, Ben (Jenna) Perpar and Jacob Perpar; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Aiden; and brother, Paul (Betty) Semler. Preceding Sally in death are her husband, John A. Bohn; and parents, George and Marie Semler. The family will receive friends 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, OH 44060. The funeral mass will be 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. Please meet at the church. Private family inurnment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.org, or Alzheimer’s Association, Cleveland Area Chapter, P.O. Box 74924, Cleveland, Ohio 44194-4924, or , 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44106. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 20, 2019