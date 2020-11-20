Funeral Mass for Sarah M. (nee Leonello) Lang, 88, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 13013 Chillicothe Road, in Chester Township. Sarah peacefully passed away Nov. 17, 2020, at her home in Chester Township, surrounded by her loving family at her side. She was born the seventh of eight children in Willoughby. Sarah was a graduate of Willoughby Union High School in 1951, and still enjoyed getting together for reunions, weekly luncheons and way too long phone conversations with her classmates. She remained closely devoted to her family throughout her life. Before marriage, she worked at her family's restaurant, Leonello's, and met her future husband of 54 years, Richard Lang while working as a bookkeeper at the Willoughby School Board. After marriage, all her time and energy was focused towards her family. She ran her husband's business office from home while raising three children and at the same time was a caregiver to both her mother and mother-in-law. Sarah adopted many of her mother's traditions believing in the importance of gathering together with family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining, and always had a meal and her coffee pot ready to brew. She was caring, compassionate and full of life and will be missed by many. Sarah was the beloved wife to Richard Lang; loving mother of Susan (Chris) Teeter, Bill Lang and Mark Lang; cherished grandmother of Julia and Adam Teeter; sister of James (Doris) Leonello and Nancy Leonello; and sister-in-law of Janet (Joe) Reigle. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fredinando and Annunciata (nee Surace) Leonello; and siblings, Grace (Nick) Martello, Henry (Mary) Leonello, Florence (Donn) Luthanen, Dominic Leonello and Peter Leonello. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at McMahon-Coyne-Vintantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
