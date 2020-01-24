Home

Funeral services for Sarellen (nee Rosser) Schultz, 75, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at New Promise Church, 8671 Euclid Chardon Road, Kirtland. Mrs. Schultz passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic. Born May 3, 1944, in Lakewood, she had been a lifetime resident of Lake County. Sarellen was a member of New Promise Church in Kirtland, where she enjoyed the church’s ministry group, “Knitting for the Lamb.” She also enjoyed boating, antique hunting, and working with the senior group at the church. She was the beloved wife of 52 years to Bob Schultz; loving mother of James H. (Jen) Schultz of Mentor and Amy R. (Mark) McNamara of Willoughby; and cherished grandmother of Rachel, Aly, Jacob, Jack, Kaitey, Aiden and Lucy. Sarellen was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Ruth (nee French) Rosser; and brother, Miles Rosser. Family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the church prior to the service. Burial will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
