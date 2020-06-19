It is with great sadness that we mark the passing of Satyanarayana “Saty” Rimmalapudi in Medina, OH (formerly of Gates Mills, OH). Saty was preceded in death by his parents, Venkatarayudu and Mangayamma Rimmalapudi; and a brother, Soma Raju Rimmalapudi of Andhra Pradesh, India.Saty’s sisters, Veera Venkata Rathnam, Lakshmi Narayanamma, and Koteswari Rimmalapudi, their families; many nieces, nephews, great nephews, and great nieces will miss Saty greatly. Saty was recently able to visit with his great nephew, Venkatram Korapaty and his great niece, Subhashini Korapaty. Their visit was very meaningful to Saty. Saty was a longtime friend of Caroline Scheiner, of Medina and became a dear friend of Caroline’s family, especially her Uncle Fred Severn who is now deceased. Saty will also be missed by his longtime friend, Bill Hoose, of Cleveland Heights and many other friends and colleagues.Saty came to the United States over 50 years ago to complete his education. After securing his Masters Degree, he taught at both the University of Michigan and the University of Toledo. Saty then came to Mentor, Ohio as a member of the Faculty of Lakeland Community College where he taught Sociology for many years. Saty was a great reader and continued to read books on Sociology, Philosophy, and American History during his entire life. He was a warrior for Human Rights. In recent years, Saty was a resident of Brookdale Camelot of Medina and then The Echelon of Medina.Due to the COVID 19 virus a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.Friends and loved ones may leave condolences online at www.waitefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.