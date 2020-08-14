1/1
Scott Burgett
Scott Burgett, 75, passed away peacefully at his home with his daughters by his side Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Scott was born in Millersburg, was raised in Mentor Headlands, served four years in the U.S. Navy, and raised his daughters in Madison before building his dream home in the woods along the Grand River in Geneva. He made his living as a mechanical draftsman but had many hobbies. He loved aviation, fishing, trains, nature, gardening, teaching country dancing, DJing, music, woodworking, photography, and playing and building mountain dulcimers. In 2007, he created the local folk festival, Music Along the River. He was dependable, smart, quirky, and quiet. He will be remembered as a wonderful dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He is survived by his daughters, Julie (Jeff) Kunz, Mandie (Matt) Riha; granddaughter, Matilda; cat, Mr. Jackson; sisters, Debbie (David) Sichko, Tina (John) Krause, and Bonnie (David) Krall. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joan and Don Burgett; father, Lyle Walker; sisters, Peggy (Phil) Blair, Mary Burgett; and cat, Stinker. Arrangements are being handled by Behm Family Funeral Home. His family will share plans for a celebration of life. Contributions may be made in his name to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO BOX 72101, Cleveland, OH 44197-9935, or any local arts program of your choice. Obituary is available at www.behmfuneral.com.



Published in News-Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
