Scott C. Fetsko

Scott C. Fetsko Obituary
Scott C. Fetsko, beloved father of Christopher; son of Nancy Weymers (Earl Lockard, deceased); brother of Patricia Machinack and Cynthia Carrasco; uncle of Chasidy, Johnny, Angelina, Miguel, and Michael; great uncle of Niko, Giorgio, Zion, and Kai. Scott is now reunited with his girls, Lexi and Sheba, his beloved boxers. A private family service will be held. His family would like to thank everyone for their kind words and thoughts during this difficult time.
Published in News-Herald on July 26, 2019
