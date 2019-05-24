|
Scott C. Sergi, age 44, of Cleveland, formerly of Kirtland, passed away on May 21, 2019. He was born on July 3, 1974 in Willoughby to Rosemary Sergi and the late Ronald Sergi. Scott was a Massotherapist who formerly worked for the Cleveland Browns, local chiropractors, and various clients. He loved working out and body building. He founded Cleveland Forever Sports on Facebook. He was a devoted son who was a caregiver to his father and mother during their illnesses. He was a devoted brother to Lisa and a devoted uncle to Devin. He was the dearest brother of Lisa Sergi; uncle of Devin McMillan; nephew of Carol (Gary) Bott and Johnny (Kay) Sergi; cousin of many. The Sergi family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave., Willoughby (which is located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home). Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at The Abbey of Willoughby. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald on May 26, 2019