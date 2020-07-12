Scott Ferry, age 59, passed away July 10, 2020. He was born February 9, 1961 in Cleveland to Lyle Ferry and Joyce (Grubich) Steffen and was a 1979 graduate of Mentor High School. He married the love of his life, Tamera L. Tuck on December 6, 1997 in the Bahamas.Scott was a very hard worker and for many years owned and operated Venture Environmental Contracting in Perry. In his spare time, Scott enjoyed drag racing, hunting, classic cars and visiting his favorite vacation spot, Okeechobee, Florida where he could be found bass fishing with his family.Scott leaves behind his loving wife of 22 years, Tamera; sons, Jeremy (Lindsey) and Josh Ferry; brothers, Chris (Claudine) and Mike (Kym) Ferry; sister, Sandy Cubberly; step-mother, Kathy Ferry; and six nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.Private family services will be observed. Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com