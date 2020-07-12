1/1
Scott Ferry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott Ferry, age 59, passed away July 10, 2020. He was born February 9, 1961 in Cleveland to Lyle Ferry and Joyce (Grubich) Steffen and was a 1979 graduate of Mentor High School. He married the love of his life, Tamera L. Tuck on December 6, 1997 in the Bahamas.Scott was a very hard worker and for many years owned and operated Venture Environmental Contracting in Perry. In his spare time, Scott enjoyed drag racing, hunting, classic cars and visiting his favorite vacation spot, Okeechobee, Florida where he could be found bass fishing with his family.Scott leaves behind his loving wife of 22 years, Tamera; sons, Jeremy (Lindsey) and Josh Ferry; brothers, Chris (Claudine) and Mike (Kym) Ferry; sister, Sandy Cubberly; step-mother, Kathy Ferry; and six nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.Private family services will be observed. Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved