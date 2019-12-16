Home

Scott R. Wall Jr.

Scott R. Wall Jr., age 22, of Willowick, passed away December 13, 2019.Loving son of the late Scott Wall Sr. (father), and survived by mother, Angie Wall (John). Scott is survived by his brother, Jacob; sisters, Chelsey, Heather, Miranda, and Brittany. Cherished grandson of the late Nancy (Brad) Durst, and Ron (Frances) Wall. Scott was loved by many family, friends, and anybody he encountered.A Celebration of Scott's Life will be held on Sunday, December 29 at 1:00 P.M. at the Post 1500, 38295 Pelton Road, Willoughby, OH 44094.www.blessingcremation.com
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 26, 2019
