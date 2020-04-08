|
Seth E. Cunningham, age 44, passed away on April 2, 2020, surrounded by family. He succumbed to devastating injuries suffered while working construction on March 21, 2020. Seth was born in Painesville on October 29, 1975. He graduated from Riverside High School and the Cleveland Heights Police Academy. He was a member of Laborers’ Local 310. In addition to working construction, Seth was a Program Assistant at Lake Geauga Recovery Centers. Seth’s greatest joy was his son, Joseph Cunningham (Michelle Guidry, mother). He and JoJo shared so many adventures, including Lake County Captains, Cleveland Monsters and Cavs games. They also enjoyed golfing, camping, swimming or just staying home building things with LEGO and Minecraft sets. Music was Seth’s passion. His planned Fall trip to the Ohana Festival was to be a dream come true. Pearl Jam and My Morning Jacket performing along with many other favorite bands. He’ll be listening with his brother from above. Seth was known to his family, many friends and the Recovery community for his quick wit, many stories, and endless trivial knowledge. Seth is the loving son of Edwin Cunningham (Carol Tackett) and Abby (Ray) DelaMotte; dearest brother of Adam DelaMotte (Victoria Williams) and Amanda (Eric) Monty. He is survived by aunts, Martha (Hubert) Pinto and Janice Cunningham; uncles, Robert and John MacVean; and his nephew, Clay Monty. Seth leaves many cherished cousins and friends. Seth was preceded in death by his brother, Alexander DelaMotte; and his grandparents, Sheriff Edwin Cunningham and Juanita Cunningham and Robert and Wanda MacLean. Seth continued to help others through Lifebanc. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Burial will be in Evergreen and Riverside Cemeteries. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Lake Geauga Recovery Centers, 9083 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060, Ed Keating Center, 2121 W. 117th St., Cleveland, OH 44111 or the Joseph Cunningham Education Fund c/o Ed Cunningham, 3688 Ohio St., Perry, OH 44081. Online Condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020